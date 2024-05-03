JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (JARA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.05 on May 31st

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Trading Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock opened at GBX 71.97 ($0.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £152.64 million, a P/E ratio of -795.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.23. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.60 ($1.16).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Scott bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,871.25). In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider Chris Russell purchased 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £64,600 ($81,145.58). Also, insider John Scott purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,871.25). Insiders have bought 170,836 shares of company stock worth $11,449,340 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

