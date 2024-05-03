JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $51.32. 1,213,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,738,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

