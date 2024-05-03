JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $51.32. 1,213,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,738,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.