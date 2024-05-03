JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $886.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 886 ($11.13) and last traded at GBX 881 ($11.07), with a volume of 264605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 863 ($10.84).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JTC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.82) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.93) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get JTC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JTC

JTC Stock Up 2.1 %

JTC Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,076.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 820.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 777.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 7.67 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,882.35%.

About JTC

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.