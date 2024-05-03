KBR, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for KBR in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

NYSE:KBR opened at $66.60 on Friday. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

