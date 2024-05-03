Kellanova (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,268,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,934. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $4,175,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,620,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,128,173.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,891,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

