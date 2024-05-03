Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Kemper stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.03. 329,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,223. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

