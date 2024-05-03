Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.
Kemper Trading Up 1.1 %
Kemper stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.03. 329,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,223. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
