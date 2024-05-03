Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE KRC opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

