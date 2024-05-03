Kimberly Rzomp Acquires 500 Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Stock

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Rzomp bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $15,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $211,221.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Franklin Financial Services stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.35. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Franklin Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.