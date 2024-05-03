Kimco Realty Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 124.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

KIM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.11. 6,729,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,528. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

