Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KGC opened at $6.56 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.