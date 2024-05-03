KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,530,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 134,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 14.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

