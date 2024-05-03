KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its holdings in KLA by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC traded up $9.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $675.79. 153,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $369.66 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $687.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.26.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

