KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $760.00 at Citigroup

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $722.26.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $682.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA has a 52 week low of $369.66 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $687.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

