KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $722.26.

KLA Trading Up 2.4 %

KLA stock opened at $682.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $687.46 and its 200-day moving average is $605.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA has a 1 year low of $369.66 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,399,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 52.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after acquiring an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

