KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $184.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

