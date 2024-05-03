Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.850 EPS.
Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 495,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,327. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 76.30% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on KTB. Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
