Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases Earnings Results

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.070 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. 2,895,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

