Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
KRYS stock opened at $160.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,003.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.81. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $189.97.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
