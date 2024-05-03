KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KT were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of KT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,150,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 179,155 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KT by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 41,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KT by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE KT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.77. 37,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. Research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

