KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

KVHI stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 83.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 235.0% in the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 232,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

