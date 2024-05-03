La-Z-Boy Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $39.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Report on La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.