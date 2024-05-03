Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LSEA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.78. 250,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.11. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSEA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,512,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Forsum purchased 17,241 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,511.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,512,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,430 shares of company stock worth $236,988 in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Earnings History for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

