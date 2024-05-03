Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $164.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $166.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.91.

Landstar System Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $177.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.94 and its 200-day moving average is $183.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 148,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

