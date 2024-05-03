Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.57. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 74,297 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $360,340.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Featured Stories

