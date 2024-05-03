LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0002 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

LATAM Airlines Group Price Performance

LTMAY stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 178.51% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services.

