Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMY remained flat at $3.09 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

