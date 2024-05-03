Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMY remained flat at $3.09 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.30.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is a SEC Filing?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.