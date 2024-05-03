Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.95. 3,954,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.19. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $33.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

