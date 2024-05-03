LENSAR (LNSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

LENSAR Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LENSAR in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LENSAR

About LENSAR

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.