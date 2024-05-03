LENSAR (LNSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LENSAR in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

