Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.37.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 1,019,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.90 million, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

