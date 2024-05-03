LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102,665 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in LG Display by 31.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 37,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,291. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 27.97% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. Research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

