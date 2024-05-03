LGI Homes, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2025 earnings at $11.68 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

