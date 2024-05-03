LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.80. The company had a trading volume of 667,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,742. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $329.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.