LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.63.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.27. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

