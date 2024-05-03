LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.48. 922,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,936. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

