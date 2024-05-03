LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $234,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of APH traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

