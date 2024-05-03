LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 152,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,363,398.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,363,398.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 614,993 shares of company stock worth $180,212,524. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $271.85. 1,243,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,761. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.76 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

