LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 130 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

ISRG stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.31. 258,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.