LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 265.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,186,215 shares of company stock worth $80,215,119. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.97. 4,208,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,082. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

