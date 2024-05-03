LGT Group Foundation Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,887,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,499,525. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

