LGT Group Foundation Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,753 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 68,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 88,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 54,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,182,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,437,301. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

