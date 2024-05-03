LGT Group Foundation Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,544 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after buying an additional 14,104,407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in UBS Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after buying an additional 3,840,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,313,000 after buying an additional 389,244 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,144,000 after buying an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.15. 1,608,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,743. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.56%.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.