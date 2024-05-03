LGT Group Foundation Has $16.80 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,978.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 48,557 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 38,312 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.83. The stock had a trading volume of 952,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,396. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.35 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.15 and its 200 day moving average is $293.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,917 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

