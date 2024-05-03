LGT Group Foundation Has $5.21 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 23,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,528,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,094 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,814 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.16. 554,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 122.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

