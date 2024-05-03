LGT Group Foundation Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.46. 15,098,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,382,371. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $93.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

