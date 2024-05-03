LGT Group Foundation Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 76,373 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $8,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,438. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

