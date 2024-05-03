LGT Group Foundation Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,477 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,528,000 after buying an additional 61,437 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 367,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,554,000 after buying an additional 59,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.9 %

MANH stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.76. The stock had a trading volume of 331,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,948. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.85. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

