LGT Group Foundation Purchases 16,297 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,759,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.71. 26,903,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,923,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

