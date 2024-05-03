LGT Group Foundation Purchases 687 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $193.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $31,134,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,917,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,280,136,449.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $31,134,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,917,371 shares in the company, valued at $111,280,136,449.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,980,169 shares of company stock valued at $970,759,660. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.