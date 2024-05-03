LGT Group Foundation Purchases 861 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $29,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

AMETEK Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of AME stock traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.65. 872,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,891. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.96.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

