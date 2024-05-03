LGT Group Foundation Sells 11,202 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 29.3% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,486,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,451,000 after purchasing an additional 563,232 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 92.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 337,757 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $13,680,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.76.

WDC stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $70.94. 3,473,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,093,853. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

